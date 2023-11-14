225440
City of Vernon's financial services department receives award for 2023 budget

Vernon budget wins award

The City of Vernon’s 2023 budget has been recognized with an award from the Government of Finance Officers Association.

According to a press release, the city has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its financial work this year.

“In order to receive the budget award, the city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation,” the city said in a statement.

These guidelines assess how well the city’s budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated proficient in all four categories to be considered for the award.

A certificate of recognition was presented to the City of Vernon’s financial services department during a special meeting on Monday.

There are more than 1,700 participants in GFOA's Budget Awards Program. The most recent recipients are posted quarterly on the professional association's website.

