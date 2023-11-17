Downtown business dates set to support North Okanagan Neurological Association

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Local businesses are teaming up with the North Okanagan Neurological Association to help fundraise.

NONA supports more than 850 children and families each year by offering speech therapy, infant development, and autism and other services.

Businesses supporting NONA's efforts as part of the Shop Local lineup include:

Nov. 19 - Capture the festive spirit with a picture with Santa at Nicholas Alexander Home & Garden between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Receive a complimentary digital download with your donation to NONA.

Nov. 25 and 26 - Support NONA by shopping at Kaleco, where 5% of all sales will be donated.

Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 - Indulge in the NONA donut at Ratio every Friday throughout December, $1 from each donut purchased goes towards supporting NONA.

Dec. 2 - Find adorable kids' Christmas outfits at Chicken Little and contribute 5% of all sales to the children supported by NONA.

Dec. 3 to 31 - Enjoy a meal at Match Eatery & Public House and donate $1 from every dessert ordered to NONA.

Dec. 6, 8 - Explore Christmas gift options at Teeter Totter Toys and contribute 5% of your purchases to NONA.

Dec. 14 - Experience the magic of the season with a screening of the Grinch (2018) at Vernon Town Cinema at 6 p.m. All ticket sales will be donated to NONA.

Seasonal decorations at NONA can be enjoyed by everyone visiting downtown and will feature the festive creations of local artist and longtime supporter Nancy Wilde.

Santa and his helpers will once again be the highlight of its drive-thru event, scheduled for Dec. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The John Christmas Light Tour will also be back in support of NONA in Vernon, Coldstream and Armstrong starting Dec. 3 until New Year’s Eve.