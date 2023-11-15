U-Haul announces major expansion in Vernon by 2025

Photo: U-Haul

Moving and storage giant U-Haul is set to open what it's calling a "state-of-the-art retail, moving and self-storage facility" on 25th Avenue in Vernon.

The company acquired four acres of industrial land at 4401 25th Ave. on Sept.29, and the new facility is expected to open by the fall of 2025.

The company plans to build a multi-storey self-storage building and a separate warehouse that is expected to be over 100,000 square feet in size.

The site will offer 700-plus indoor self-storage lockers with climate-control options and high-tech security features.

Another warehouse will be built to offer portable moving container storage.

“This will be the first U-Haul-owned and operated location in Vernon as we aim to expand our services in this region,” said Mason Kolahdouzan, U-Haul B.C. president.

“Vernon is considered the commercial hub in Northern Okanagan. It’s important that we meet the demand for our products to this growing community,” he says.

Kolohdouzan says the centre will feature a retail showroom with boxes and moving supplies along with mobility services like moving truck rentals, trailers and towing equipment.

When it comes to staffing, the company expects the expansion to allow them to hire at least 12 people.

U-Haul plans to hire locally to promote job growth in Vernon.

U-Haul dealers in and around Vernon continue to be available to serve DIY movers.