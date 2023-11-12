Vernon Girl Guides offering Parents Night Out as part of fundraiser

Photo: CTV News

Good news for any parents looking for a night off this week, Vernon’s Girl Guides are offering their babysitting services this Tuesday.

It’s part of a fundraising initiative to get a group of 20 Girl Guides to the maritimes in August 2024. The group plans to be there for 16 days and see Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Guider Kaylee Kritsch says the Parents Night Out is meant to offer parents time to have a date night or get some shopping done without the kids.

“Everybody that we've talked to so far, they think that it's such a wonderful idea and it sounds very positive. I think of we're gonna have a pretty decent turnout,” she said.

Parents Night Out will be taking place on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Trinity United Church Gym. Parents can drop their kids off for $25 for one child, $40 for two and $50 for three, anymore than that and it’s $10 per kid. The group will also be offering gift wrapping services which is by donation.

The kids will be treated to active games, crafts, reading, board games, a movie, and more. No dinner will be provided but the kids will be fed a small snack during the film. For more information contact Kaylee at [email protected].

The Girl Guides are hoping to fundraise $80,000 for the Maritimes trip. Kritsch says this is the first time they've done something like this Parents Night Out, but if it's well received the group plans to hold more.

Kritsch says most of the famous girl guides cookies are already sold out, but the guides are trying to source some more so parents have the option to purchase them when picking up their kids.