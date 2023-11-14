Group plans to bring petition for a bear attractant bylaw before RDNO

Photo: Matthew Cook - file photo A bear spotted eating from a compost in Lakeview Heights, West Kelowna in May 2023.

A group is hoping the Regional District of North Okanagan will create a wildlife attractant bylaw, similar to what is currently in place for Vernon and Enderby.

The Silverstar Bear Stewardship has created a petition to bring to the RDNO on Nov. 15.

The group says it’s hoping local government will place priority on creating and enforcing a bylaw to “to reduce, and potentially eliminate, the needless and preventable human-caused loss of local wildlife.”

“Currently, wildlife is being destroyed in the RDNO in direct relation to being fed, while often unintentional,” the petition says.

The bear stewardship group says an attractant bylaw would reduce the potential for human injury, injury to pets and livestock, agricultural losses and property damage.

The petition can be found here. Silverstar Bear Stewardships plans to bring a list of signees' names to the RDNO district office on Wednesday.

Enderby’s bylaw can be found here, and Vernon’s bylaw can be found here.

The group has been posting warnings on its Facebook page reminding residents that bears are not hibernating yet, and garbage should be kept secured.

Just this fall, the BC Conservation Officer Service told Castanet human-bear interactions and conflicts are on the rise.

Throughout the year, bears have been euthanized after coming in contact with humans, in some cases drawn to populated areas due up garbage.