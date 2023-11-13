Cold plunge groups dip their toes in the water no matter the season

Chelsey Mutter

With winter quickly approaching, many in the Vernon area will be steering clear of the lakes until next summer but one group will continue to enjoy the water all year round.

The group does something called a cold plunge, where you submerge yourself in cold water.

People met up at Kal Beach on Sunday to take the plunge together. Most of the people at the meet up are part of a Facebook group called Vernon, BC lake plunges — it's for those wanting to join in on the chilly dip.

Janice Buick is one of the co-creators of the page and says she’s been cold plunging for two or three years now.

“That’s partly why we did the group because going on your own can be a little dangerous. Especially if you get into trouble and get hypothermia we can look out for each other and make sure no one is in health danger,” said Buick.

How long you spend in the water is up to you, but Buick said everyone should listen to their body. People can spend five seconds, five minutes or longer in the water. She says she’s spent an hour in the water but it’s not something she recommends when the weather hits -20 C.

“You do what’s good for you, if your body is telling you to get out, definitely get out.”

The routine after getting out of the water is person specific as well, she says.

“When I (first) started, I would chatter quite a bit, but I brought hot tea for before and after and we learned that your feet get really cold so I started wearing water shoes and we actually have a hot foot bath that we use afterwards which is lovely,” she said.

Buick says the group is 90-95% ladies, she’s not sure why but joked it was because women “are tougher” than men. The plunge group has a strong sense of community and a mix of regulars and new faces alike.

She also joked about issuing a challenge to men to come take the plunge, but said it’s “all in good fun” and emphasized listening to your body.

Buick explains that different people cold plunge for different reasons, saying some do it because they follow Wim Hof, who’s basically the “guru of cold plunging.”

“Some people do it for mental health whether it be anxiety or depression, some people do it for pain, just think of icing your knee, you’re just gonna ice your whole body,” said Buick.

“Most people wonder why we do it, and some of us are just doing it just because.”

She encourages anyone to join the Facebook group, even if it’s just to see what they’re up to.

A first timer was at Sunday’s plunge and Buick lent her an extra pair of water shoes, talked her through the experience and encouraged her to go in at her own pace and method. The woman told Castanet to tell everyone reading the article that, if she could do it, so could you.