Quidditch, called Quadball in Canada, came to Vernon's Polson Park Saturday

In the wizarding world of Harry Potter it known as Quiddich, but in Canada it goes by the name of Quadball.

Inspired by the fantasy game created by author JK Rawlings, Quadball has a unique set of rules that includes elements from rugby, basketball, and dodgeball.

A roster consists of 21 athletes with six to seven players per team on the field at any one time. The four-maximum rule of Quadball states that, at most, there can be four players of the same gender on pitch at one time.

Each end of the pitch features three hoops of varying heights on which the chasers and keepers score. Each player must be mounted on a 'broom' when in play.

Quadball has four unique positions:

Chasers (white) throw one ball through the opposite team’s hoops to score goals worth 10 points each.

Beaters (black) throw the other three balls at the opposing team to “knock them out” and make them return to their hoops. If a player is “beat” they must drop the ball they are holding.

Keepers (green) guard the hoops from opposing chasers and act as a fourth chaser on offense.

Seekers (yellow) catch the flag runner to earn points.

Soleil Heaney, with Quadball Canada, said Quadball was founded at McGill University 15 years ago.

“We are up to 11 teams in the country right now and we are working to get back to pre-pandemic numbers. Like all sports, we are struggling with that but we are excited to be hosting the western regionals in Vernon,” Heaney said.

“Our brooms are actually PVC pipes and you have to keep the PVC pipe in between your legs at all times while you are playing, otherwise you have to go tag your hoops again.”

Heaney said Quadball Canada has programs to help start teams in Canadian communities.

“If anyone is interested in starting a team in the local area we have supports to help with that, both financially and also with resources and lots of people,” Heaney said, adding there are also two players from Kelowna who play on the Vancouver team.