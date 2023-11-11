Remembrance Day ceremony in Vernon honours veterans past and present

Military veterans young and old were honoured at a Remembrance Day service in Vernon Saturday.

Kal Tire Place was packed as people saluted the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces, past and present.

“As a veteran, I think of those that haven't come back from all the different wars,” said retired Lt. Col. Al Beck.

“I lost an uncle in World War Two, right near the end of the war, so that hits home.”

Over the course of 27 years, Beck served with several reserve units in the province, and eventually acted as the commanding officer for the Rocky Mountain Rangers in Kamloops.

Beck said he knew of many reservists who went on to join the military full time, but not all of those soldiers made it home.

“Unfortunately, I did lose a couple soldiers, but most that came back were still very enthusiastic about being in the Canadian Armed Forces,” Beck said.

Wearing his blue peacekeepers beret, David Calissi was also among the veterans at the ceremony.

Calissi spent almost 19 years as a full time soldier, holding a variety of jobs including UN peacekeeper in Bosnia.

“Today is always important for veterans to remember the people that they worked with and served and lost,” said Calissi.

Calissi those serving now were children when he was in the armed forces.

“Now they are out protecting us,” he said. “There are lots of young people here with the cadets and so on, they are picking up the torch and carrying it on.”