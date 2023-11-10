Two Vernon roads impacted by construction for next few weeks

Photo: City of Vernon

Motorists may want to consider an alternative route if they are heading down 33rd Street of 42nd Avenue for the next few weeks.

Starting next week, temporary detours will be required for portions of 33rd Street and 42nd Avenue while crews begin work on a multi-phase water and sanitary infrastructure upgrade project.

Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, 33rd Street between 42nd and 43rd Avenues will be closed to through traffic.

As well, a portion of 42nd Avenue between 34th Street and Highway 97 will be closed to through traffic.

Local and business traffic will still be able to access residences in the area, however, there will be no on-street parking available during construction.

Work on the first phase of this project is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Dec. 15, but these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area.