North Okanagan Valley Gleaners process more than 1.4 million pounds of food to feed hungry around the world

The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners are operating at max capacity, processing more than one million pounds of donated produce this year.

The Lavington processing plant has already received a record 1,4765,621 pounds of produce that is dehydrated and turned into a soup mix that is sent to some of the poorest and war-torn regions in the world.

Russ Phillips, plant manager, said the plant is running at “maximum capacity” with dozens of volunteers working tirelessly to process all the donated goods.

So far this year, the Gleaners have produced more than 11 million meals.

And the year is not over yet.

“It's November, so we have another month and a half to go,” Phillips said. “We have finely tuned it, and we are running at capacity.”

The only way the plant can produce more food stuffs in a single day is if they receive items that are already dehydrated, like beans and pastas.

“Our actual manufacturing and dehydrating is topped out,” Phillips said from the plant Friday.

So far in 2023, the Gleaners have sent out more than 11,377,000 meals – and more will be going out before the year ends.

“I've got a container going out on Wednesday, that will be my fourth to the Ukraine this year,” he said.

Other shipping containers full of food stock have gone to Syria, Sri Lanka, Honduras, Guatemala, Haiti and other regions in need.

“People apply to receive the food and it is their cost to get it from here to there, but we give the food away for free,” Phillips said.

The Gleaners also collect and ship sea cans full of medical supplies to some of the most impoverished regions of the world.

The medical equipment, such as hospital beds, wheelchairs, linens and other supplies, are in perfectly good shape but may be considered outdated in Canada, but for regions with no medical supplies at all, they are a godsend.

The Gleaners have sent out nine shipping containers full of hospital gear so far and another one will be shipped next week to Zambia.

All of this could not be done without the steadfast work of volunteers, who are turning up in record numbers.

“Last Friday, we had close to 60 volunteers,” Phillips said.

And in a somewhat ironic twist, the processing plant has an abundance of black beans that it is shipping to Mexico.

“We have 60 tons of black beans that were donated, so Fieldstone Grainery is cleaning them up for us. Mexico this year had a 50 per cent reduction in in their bean crop, so they are short on beans,” Phillips said. “Canada is producing quite a bit of beans, especially black beans which is a staple in Mexico.