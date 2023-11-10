Test of Predator Ridge emergency siren will take place Wednesday

Photo: Predator Ridge/Shawn Talbot

Residents and visitors in the Predator Ridge area may hear a siren wailing on Wednesday.

The siren test is being done in conjunction with a provincewide test of the emergency alert system, and no action is required by the public.

The siren, installed at Vernon's Fire Station 3 at Predator Ridge, is intended to augment emergency notifications related to wildfire evacuations.

The province conducts a test of the Alert Ready emergency alert system twice a year and will be activated at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

The City of Vernon uses Alertable to broadcast local emergency information to subscribers.

Those who have downloaded the app and follow local emergency notifications may notice two test notifications, as Alertable picks up and retransmits emergency notifications based on geographic data.

To learn more about Emergency Preparedness, or how to prepare yourself and your household to respond to an emergency, click here.