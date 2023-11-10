Vernon BMX Club riders earn seven national titles

Photo: Mark Nielsen

Vernon BMX riders pedalled their way to seven titles at the recent national championships.

The Vernon BMX Club had a "very successful season," earning top honours in B.C. for overall ridership for the second year in a row, says club spokesperson Kevin O'Brien.

The Canadian BMX Grand Nationals were held in Chilliwack last month.

"Known as the Canadian Grands, it’s the finale for the national series where more than 500 riders from across the country and the U.S. come together to battle it out," says O'Brien.

Racing at Chilliwack Heritage Park Vernon riders found themselves at the front of the pack throughout the weekend.

The seven wins ties the Vernon club with Victoria BMX for most titles per club in all of Canada.

Halle Stocks is the youngest title holder, winning the 10-year-old girls class.

Drew Solmes captured the title in the 14-year-old boys cruiser class, but had a tougher time in 20-inch BMX class, where he settled for fourth.

Rachelle Nielsen, whose father is a longtime BMXer, took home top honours in the 21-30 women's cruiser class.

Jennifer Bitz, who recently travelled to the world championships, capped off a banner year by earning top spot in both her classes (51 and over women, 51-55 women's cruiser).

Chris Spence, the club’s track operator, bested the men's 51-55 cruiser class, while O’Brien earned the title in men's 56-60 cruiser.

Additional results included five-year-old Avery Poznikoff taking third overall in the youngest age group at the event.

The season may be complete in Canada, but the U.S. Grand National is set to run Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 with over 3,500 racers from around the globe.

Vernon's Stocks, Bitz and Solmes are all racing at the event.