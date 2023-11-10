Large shed and contents destroyed in fire on Dixon Dam Road in BX

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

A large shed went up in flames in the BX Friday morning.

The 20x10 structure was a total loss, along with the milled wood that was stored in it, after a smouldering sawdust pile ignited the shed, says BX-Swan Lake Fire Department Capt. Braydon Jones.

No one was home at the time, and a neighbour called in the fire, says Jones.

The fire extended into two nearby trees and burned up about 20 feet, says Jones.

It also began to burn a pole barn on the property before the fire was knocked.

No one was injured in the fire.

ORIGINAL: 9:40 a.m.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters doused a shed fire Friday morning.

Crews responded to a property on Dixon Dam Road just before 9 a.m.

It's not known what caused the fire or if any injuries were involved.

Paramedics also attended the scene.

Firefighters had the fire knocked down quickly.

Castanet will update as more details become available.