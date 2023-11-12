City of Vernon gives tips on how to stay safe this winter

Photo: GoByBike BC

As the days grow shorter and colder, the City of Vernon is asking the community to look out for each other.

“We’re heading into the time of year when pedestrian safety is a serious concern,” said active transportation coordinator Anne Huisken. “However, there are many collective actions we can take to ensure the safety of everyone using our roadways during our fall and winter months.”

According to ICBC, nearly half of crashes involving pedestrians happen between October and January and approximately 78 per cent of crashes involving pedestrians happen at intersections.

When walking, cycling or scooting, the city says you should remember to dress bright at night and use light reflective clothing, and ensure pets are visible as well with reflectors or lights. It also suggests using designated crosswalks, watching for turning vehicles and making eye contact with drivers before crossing the road.

The city suggests dressing for the conditions when winter cycling or scooting, adjusting your speed for conditions, and using studded tires on bikes. When riding in the dark, the city is reminding residents of the Motor Vehicle Act, which requires bikes and scooters to have a white headlight and rear-facing red tail light or reflector.

Vernon is giving free reflectors to the community and they're available at the Community Safety Office at 3010 31st Avenue.

Drivers are being cautioned to pay attention. Distracted driving, failing to yield to the right of way, and not adjusting driving to weather conditions are the three top contributing factors leading to vehicle collisions with pedestrians.

Drivers must take extra care in low light and dark conditions, especially near bike lanes, crosswalks, intersections, pathways, downtown, transit stops, and in designated school and playground zones.

The city says drivers should always scan for people walking or riding when approaching intersections, check before turning right, look both ways and be aware that people riding bikes, scooters, and other small wheels can ride in both directions on multi-use pathways and the 30th Street cycle track.

Vernon also reminds drivers to give extra road space when passing people walking and riding along roadways and to make sure their windshield wipers and headlights are in good working condition.