Tims smile cookie profits going to Vernon's Archway Society

Photo: Tim Hortons

All five of Vernon’s Tim Hortons locations will be donating 50% of their smile cookie profits to the Archway Society.

From Nov. 13 to 19, Tims will be kicking off the holiday season with smiles and kindness.

The campaign will see 100% of proceeds donated to local charities and community groups across Canada.

Half of the Vernon proceeds will go to Archway Society for Domestic Peace, and the other half to Tim Hortons Foundation camps.

The Smile Cookies cost $1.50.

The white chocolate chip sugar cookie is infused with red and green sprinkles and adorned with a hand-decorated smile.

People can also pre-order cookies at the 25th Avenue, Walmart, and 27th Street locations; a minimum order of 12 is required.

Archway Society provides supportive services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, including safe shelter, counselling, child and youth advocay, outreach services and collaborative community projects.

The society provides its services free of charge.