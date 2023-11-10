Mayor once gave CPR himself due to long ambulance waits in Lumby

Photo: Jon Manchester

Lumby's mayor is "extremely happy" with a provincial ambulance service announcement that will triple on-duty staffing in the North Okanagan community.

So much so, the mayor hopes he's not called out again at night to provide CPR himself.

Kevin Acton, who was a part-time paramedic in the past, says the village has seen "a lot of challenges in the past" with ambulance response times.

Acton himself provided CPR to a patient for 20 minutes before an ambulance arrived.

"There's no regulation on how far an on-call paramedic could live from the hall," he said Thursday. "quite often, it could take a long time to get there."

Because of this, Lumby's fire department has shouldered more than its share of medical calls, he says.

Acton says it will be "life saving" to get full 24/7 ambulance service... "It's huge news."

Lumby is among 60 rural communities that will receive much-increased ambulance service under a provincial agreement announced Thursday to improve 911 responsiveness.

Two hundred and seventy one new full-time paramedic positions will be added across the province.

In Lumby, that means a tripling of on-duty paramedic staffing.

The so-called 'alpha' model provides 24/7 service with a minimum of eight full-time staff.

A total of 21 communities will move to that model from on-call staffing. They include: Boston Bar, Clinton, Logan Lake, Lumby, Alexis Creek, Midway, Fruitvale, and Salmo.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the BC Emergency Health Services announcement "is an important step toward providing more equitable access to care for people living in rural and remote communities."

Twenty five communities will move to a flexible 'mix shift' model, which will eight regular part-time staff in the stations, on duty in the station for 16 hours each day and eight hours on-call – a doubling of current service.

Among those communities are: Lytton, Greenwood, Kaslo, New Denver, Rossland, and Winlaw.

Fourteen will move to a 'kilo' model with a full-time permanent unit chief and on-call staff. They include Blue River, Edgewood, Field, and Wells.

In addition, 55.2 full-time-equivalent community paramedics will be dedicated solely to community-based care and outreach.

"Paramedics play a major role in small-town health care," said Ambulance Paramedics of BC president Jason Jackson.

"This is a fundamental change in how we provide paramedic services in these communities and will address how we respond to 911 calls, how we recruit and retain paramedics to work in smaller communities, and most importantly, how we can provide better care to our patients."

Paramedics will no longer need to work for 72 straight hours, as required in the on-call model.

Their new collective agreement also increased the on-call rate of pay from $2 to $12 per hour.

The province says that since 2017, more than 1,000 new full-time paramedic and emergency medical responder positions, and 42 emergency medical dispatch positions have been added.

Ambulance service was previously increased in 2021 from on-call to 24/7 full time in Ashcroft, Barriere, Keremeos, Princeton, Sicamous, Clearwater, Revelstoke, and Peachland.

The announcement follows ongoing issues with long waits for ambulances across the North Okanagan.

In January, a Vernon woman said she had to wait two hours for an ambulance after her 98-year-old mother took a tumble and was hurt inside her home.

BCEHS said at the time that ambulances were diverted to more urgent calls.

Services in Vernon increased only a couple of months later, when an additional ambulance was added in April, bringing daytime capacity to five ambulances with staggered hours.