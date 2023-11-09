Hold and secure at Silver Star Elementary over what turned out to be RCMP training

Photo: SD22

Better safe than sorry.

Vernon's Silver Star Elementary School was briefly placed on a hold and secure Thursday morning, following a report of police activity in the area.

A letter to parents from principal Jaqueline Taylor said shortly after the hold and secure was put in place, RCMP reported that training activities were taking place near the East Hill school.

“Our hold and secure is a precautionary procedure used when there is cause for concern in the community,” Taylor said in the letter. “During the hold and secure, students continued with normal routines within the school as per usual.”

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for comment.

On Tuesday, Kalamalka Secondary School was placed on a hold and secure after a report of weapon.

Vernon RCMP said two people were arrested for what turned out to be a replica firearm.