Vernon realtor once again looking for the most festive Christmas light displays in town

Photo: Castanet file photo

John Christmas is seeking the most festive Yule Tide light displays in Vernon.

The Vernon realtor is looking for applicants for the annual John Christmas Light Tour.

“If you have a home that's decorated and can make the list or know of someone who deserves to be on this list, reach out to me,” Christmas said on his Facebook page.

“Your home has to be located in Vernon, Coldstream or Armstrong. I will be choosing 30 of the best Christmas decorated homes this year.”

Christmas can be reached at 250-540-8419, by email [email protected] or via Facebook.

Once again the Christmas Tour is teaming up with the NONA Child Development Centre in a fundraising campaign.

For the first time NONA Lights for Kids 2023 Fundraiser will include a silent auction which starts Nov. 28 and closes Dec. 6.