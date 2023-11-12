Fall for Art Show and Sale takes place at Vernon Community Arts Centre

Photo: Pexels

The upcoming second annual Fall for Art Show and Sale will feature hundreds of works of art.

Held at the Vernon Community Arts Centre in Polson Park, the event will he held Nov. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Nov. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Put on by the Okanagan Artists of Canada Society, the sale features original works of art and art cards.

Previously known as Art at Paddlewheel Park, the free colourful show will feature more than 45 artists displaying works in all mediums, styles and sizes of art.

The show has a wide range of works, from pieces four-feet wide, to more than 100 small pieces that will be priced under $100.

There will also be hundreds of art cards for purchase. Examples of the paintings will be on display at downtown businesses leading up to the show.

The Okanagan Artists of Canada Society is a non-profit society art club whose membership is made up of artists from the city of Vernon and surrounding areas.

The OACS is one of the oldest art associations in BC and many of its' alumni have become well-known Canadian artists.

For more information, click here.