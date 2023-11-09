Car tracked down, arrest made in fatal Vernon hit & run

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon RCMP say an arrest has been made in a fatal hit and run earlier this week.

"Police have located the vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run that killed a pedestrian early Monday morning in Vernon," Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release Thursday.

About 4:40 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the fatal hit and run on 25th Avenue, which involved a pedestrian.

"The victim had been struck by a vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene," says Terleski.

"Investigators were able to determine the make and model of the vehicle from debris at the crash site. A licence plate obtained from CCTV footage in the area led police to a residence where they located the suspect vehicle."

Officers obtained a search warrant and seized the vehicle.

The alleged driver surrendered to police and was arrested.

The 31-year-old Vernon man has been charged with one count of failing to remain under the Criminal Code.

Following an initial court appearance, he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court again Feb. 8.