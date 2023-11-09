New chair, vice-chair elected to School District 22 board of education

Photo: SD22

School District 22's board of education has a new chairperson.

Mark Olsen was elected to the position Wednesday.

He succeeds Gen Acton, who did not run for re-election.

Kelli Sullivan was acclaimed vice-chair, succeeding Tom Williamson, who also did not seek re-election.

Olsen is a longstanding member of the SD22 community.

He joined the school district as a custodian in 1988 and worked in roles in finance, transportation, and maintenance until his retirement in 2018. During that time, he served for 15 years as president of the district's support staff union, CUPE local 5523.

Olsen was first elected as a school trustee in 2018, and is in his second term.

Olsen expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the board. "I am honoured to take on this role and am committed to working collaboratively with my fellow board members, staff, families, and the community to ensure the continued success of our schools," Olsen said.

Sullivan was elected as a trustee in 2022. She is currently community programs manager for Archway Society for Domestic Peace.

Williamson continues as a trustee and was acclaimed as the board's representative to the BC School Trustees Association.