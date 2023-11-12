Cowboy Christmas concert a Vernon tradition

Calling all cowpokes – A Cowboy Christmas is drawing near.

The popular holiday concert is a mix of song, story, poetry and drama capturing the old-fashioned cowboy Christmas.

Rob Dinwoodie and Open Range will bring the audience into the Christmas season by playing both new and favourite Christmas songs and carols.

Throughout the show, a heart-warming drama will unfold that will transport the audience to a Christmas past.

DJ, playwright and actor Jason Armstrong plays the part of Shorty Pringle of the historic Gang Ranch in the Chilcotin.

Armstrong depicts a cabin-fevered cowboy looking for community in the late 1800s, and the Christmas that changed his view of the occasion.

Dinwoodie has been a singer songwriter for almost 40 years, with many venues and shows under his belt buckle.

A cowboy first and singer-songwriter second, Dinwoodie has entertained folks from around the world as he and Open Range have hosted the popular Cowboy Dinner Show at Historic O'Keefe Ranch north of Vernon.

His style ranges from western to country and swing, with a touch of bluegrass. Dinwoodie and Open Range have recorded two albums and are working on their newest recording, to be released in 2024.

Ken Mather, historian, author and cowboy poet will bring cowboy poetry and his special way of sharing the history of the region.

Mather has written six books on the B.C. West and has shared the stage with Dinwoodie for many years. His poetry and stories will bring back memories of the historic Okanagan and some of the favourite personalities and Christmases past.

Fiddler Anjuli Dynna joins the musical troupe for this Christmas occasion. She has played for the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra as well as in popular bands in the Valley.

Cowboy Christmas takes place Dec. 8, 7-9 p.m. at Vernon Alliance Church, 2601 43rd Ave. Tickets are $40 for adults, $15 for students and are available online or by calling 250-549-7469.