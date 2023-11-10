Significant precipitation through fall and winter needed to replenish Okanagan water supplies

Photo: Google Maps

The needle may be moving in the right direction, but the Okanagan Basin Water Board remains on drought watch.

"Rains in the last few weeks have been very welcome and have helped move the province’s drought level for the Okanagan region from 5, as of Sept. 28, to a current Level 2,” says communications director Corinne Jackson.

The end of irrigation season and lowered demand for water have also helped.

However, a number of regional creeks have remained at higher drought levels with low flows making them impassable to fish.

Some metered groundwater stations are also still showing below-normal levels.



The province uses a six-level classification system to rate drought levels, from zero to 5, with the Okanagan hitting the highest level over the summer.

"We need to see significant precipitation this fall and winter to help groundwater supplies and reservoirs bounce back," says Jackson. "If this doesn't happen, we could begin the 2024 irrigation season in drought.

That could lead to difficult choices on where water is best used.

The water board's Make Water Work campaign has encouraged conservation since 2012.

The campaign runs May to October, but as drought continues and the Okanagan is expected to experience a warmer and drier winter due to El Nino, the importance of avoiding water waste remains important.

The WaterWise program will be turning its attention to encouraging indoor water conservation as well.

Shannan Machulski of West Kelowna and Ken De Grott of Vernon were the Make Water Work campaign's 2023 winners, each receiving $500 towards a WaterWise yard upgrade.

They won for saving water by installing water barrels and planting native shrubs. The City of Armstrong was also named Community Champion for having the most pledges per capita to save water.