North Okanagan Hospice Society offering program to help deal with grief, loss during the holidays

Photo: North Okanagan Hospice Society

Christmas can be a challenging time of year for people experiencing loss, grief and bereavement.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) is offering a free program called Holiday Transitions: Finding Comfort & Joy, to help people through these challenging times.

“This is an important community program to bring back to the North Okanagan for the first time since 2019,” says Lisa Matthews, NOHS executive director. “Our goal is to create a soft-landing place for those experience grief and feeling unsure about the coming holiday season.”

Led by a grief and bereavement counsellor, the program will share recommendations for managing grief during the holidays while honouring and connecting to the past.

There will also be a facilitated open discussion with participants to share their worries, thoughts, ideas and successes in grief around the holidays.

Pre-registration is required as limited space is available. Participants can register via email at [email protected] by Dec. 4.