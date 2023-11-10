Total Fun Food Drive for Vernon SPCA collecting food for animals

Photo: Pixabay

Castanet and Total Restoration are teaming up to make Christmas a little more merry for pet owners and their furry friends who may be a little down on their luck.

All you have to do is leave pet food on your front step Nov. 15, and it will be picked up and taken to the Vernon SPCA.

To be part of the Total Fun Food Drive for the SPCA, click here and provide a few details for the items to be picked up.

Participants are asked to have their donation on their front steps by 8:30 a.m. A reminder email will be sent out Nov. 14.

Items the SPCA is in need of include: