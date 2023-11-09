City of Vernon looking for public input on youth summer programs

Photo: Pexels

Winter is just starting, but the City of Vernon is already planning for summer activities.

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is seeking public input to guide the future of youth programming in the community during the summer.

“Summer day camps provide recreation opportunities for hundreds of Greater Vernon area children each year with safe, informative and fun activities,” says community recreation manager Shayne Wright. “However, we recognize that the needs of the community are changing, and with your help, it is time to refresh our summer programming.”

Recreation services offers a variety of camps to help encourage physical activity, healthy living and a community of connectedness for children and families.

The survey is open now to gather feedback on how Recreation Services can best provide options for summer programming.

Need more flexibility? How about shorter or longer camps?

The city asks: "Let us know what would work best for your family."

The public survey will be open until Jan. 7.