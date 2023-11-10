St. Nick will be at Vernon's Paw Street Market to raise money for Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store

Photo: Castanet file photo

Santa Claus will be visiting Vernon's Paw Street Market to have his picture taken with pets of all manner.

The Jolly Old Elf will be at the Fruit Union Plaza pet store from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19.

Proceeds will benefit the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store, which supports animal owners during times of disaster as well year-round support for people, and pets, in need.

The auxiliary also puts together more than 50 hampers each December for area seniors.

Photo's with St. Nick can be taken with a $10 donation.