Metis singer and motivational speaker coming to Vernon

Metis singer-songwriter, motivational speaker and dedicated educator Auroara Leigh is coming to Vernon

Leigh is set to lead a transformative workshop Nov. 18.

Funded by Canadian Heritage in partnership with Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society (VDICSS), the workshop, titled 'Freeing Yourself Through Expression' will guide participants on a journey of self- discovery, healing and empowerment through the exploration of the connection between the voice, the heart and the impact of violence.

Auroara’s work has been dedicated to understanding and addressing intergenerational trauma, healing both herself and others, and sparking meaningful social change. She recognizes that oppression often leads to silence and shame, and the fear associated with these experiences can be passed down through generations.

“The autonomic nervous system holds our stories,” says Leigh. “By engaging with and moving through these stories, there are boundless opportunities for radical transformation, self-love, empowerment and hope.”

The full-day workshop for women will be an immersion into the profound connections between one's voice, their heart, and the impact of violence.

Participants will gain insights into the intricate relationship between these elements and be encouraged to unlock and access their voices in unique and empowering ways. The day's activities will include the creation and sharing of songs, poetry and personal stories, all of which will help individuals connect with their sacred truth.

For more information and to register, contact Amy Timleck at [email protected].