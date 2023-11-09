Name change to include traditional Splatsin language for Enderby Cliffs park

Photo: Shuswap Trail Alliance

The Shuswap language could soon be added in a renaming of the Enderby Cliffs to Tplaqin / Enderby Cliffs Park.

In a memo to Enderby council, BC Parks stated it is working with the Splatsin First Nation on the proposed renaming of the provincial park.

The word Tplaqin means 'cliffs' in Splatsin, which is the southern dialect of the Secwépemc language.

The letter written by BC Park's Katrina Barron states: “The proposed new name requires an amendment to the Protected Areas of British Columbia Act. As part of the amendment process, we are informing your organization of the proposed name change to Tplaqin / Enderby Cliffs Park and are inviting any comments from your organization.”

Barron is the planning section head for the Okanagan.

In 2018, Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase was renamed at the request of the Little Shuswap Indian Band to include its traditional Secwépemc name of Tsúswecw, which means ‘many rivers.'

Information from the BC Parks website acknowledges a past that was not as accommodating.

“BC Parks recognizes that building and maintaining relationships with Indigenous peoples has not always been a major driver in park establishment or management, but has more recently become a central part of the work we do.”

It goes on to state: “BC Parks recognizes and respects Indigenous place names. The Indigenous (re)naming of our parks and protected areas is an important step in our ongoing reconciliation efforts.”

“I know this has been a recent priority for BC Parks,” said Phil McIntyre-Paul who is a senior consultant with the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

He says there is a trail at the Enderby Cliffs which already bears the Tplaqin name, and signs were put up about 10 years ago.

While he knows it could be some time before an official name change where signs are posted, he applauds efforts to include traditional Indigenous names at any provincial parks.