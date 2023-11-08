Replica gun prompted police response at Kalamalka Secondary School

Photo: SD22

It's not a good idea to have replica firearms around a school.

Vernon RCMP say two people were arrested in connection with Tuesday's hold and secure at Kalamalka Secondary School.

Police responded to the Coldstream school about 10:30 a.m. when it was reported an individual "may have been in possession of what was possibly a firearm on or near school property," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"Two individuals were arrested in connection with the incident and were released from custody with conditions pending a future court appearance.

"Further investigation has also led to police recovering the alleged weapon, an imitation firearm believed to be a pellet gun."

Police say "there has not been any information or evidence collected that would substantiate any credible threat to the students or the school."

The incident remains under investigation with RCMP working closely with School District 22.

Terleski says it's opportunity to issue a safety reminder "that possessing fake guns in public can prompt a real police response."

"Using or having an imitation firearm in a public place can have serious consequences. Airsoft, paintball, pellet guns can all be made to closely resemble real firearms. This creates a huge safety concern for both the public and our officers, who treat all firearms as real until proven otherwise."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file # 2023-19624.