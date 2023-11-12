CMHA Vernon seeking donations this holiday season

Photo: CMHA Vernon Hannah Rail, recreation coordinator, who is collecting items to be holiday gifts for CMHA Vernon clients.

The season of giving is upon us and the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District hopes the community will provide them with support during the season.

CMHA Vernon is asking for monetary donations, or new and unwrapped item donations, which will be distributed to participants and clients.

“For many, this can be a very isolating time of year, and this may be the only gift they receive at Christmas,” said Hannah Rail, CMHA Vernon’s recreation coordinator.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of North Okanagan residents and their support of the Seasons of Giving campaign will make a significant difference in the lives of those navigating mental health.”

Cash, cheques or items can be dropped off at the CMHA office at 3100 28th Ave, and the deadline to submit donations is Nov. 30. Donations can also be made online here. For more information about providing a gift call 250-542-3114 Ext. 202.

Item donation suggestions include winter gloves, scarves, toques, socks, hand warmers, board games, journals , puzzles, toiletries and small denomination gift cards from restaurants or coffee shops.

All monetary donations the group receives will go toward purchasing gifts for participants. CMHA says more than 200 participants received gifts from the campaign last year.