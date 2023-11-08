Water infrastructure upgrade to close 29th Street Thursday

Photo: City of Vernon

Upgrades to water infrastructure may cause minor travel delays this week as crews complete work near Vernon's double roundabouts.

Motorists travelling along 29th Street may experience delays, the City of Vernon says.

The work will temporarily close 29th Street to through traffic between 41st and 39th avenues. A detour will be available via 28th Street.

Construction will begin Thursday morning. It is expected to be completed by the end of day.

Local traffic will still be able to access businesses and residences in the area.