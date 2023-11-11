Vernon's Schubert Centre to host winter market Nov. 25

Photo: Jon Manchester

The Schubert Centre is hosting a Winter Market later this month.

Taking place Nov. 25, the organization is promising a fun-filled day.

The market will have vendors, food, festive decorations, games and colouring. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance as well.

Attendees can enjoy live music, with Bod King performing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Dave Collins performing from 2 to 5 p.m.

The market is free to attend, but the Schubert Centre is always accepting donations as a primarily volunteer-run organization.