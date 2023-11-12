Elks toy breakfast offers pancakes - just bring a gift for the less fortunate

Photo: Jon Manchester

Donate an unwrapped toy and receive a free pancake breakfast at the second annual Elks Christmas Toy Breakfast.

The Nov. 29 event supports the Vernon Salvation Army. Breakfast is from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Elks Hall, 3103 30th St.

The effort provides Christmas toys to children of less fortunate families.

The Salvation Army will distribute the toys, and a Sally Ann kettle will be on site at the breakfast for people to donate money if they didn't bring a toy.

Watch live entertainment at the hall or take your meal to go. Tim Hortons is supplying the coffee and muffins.

Musicians include Marv Machura, Tanya Lipscomb, the W.L. Seaton Honour Choir, Beairsto Elementary Grade 3 choir, and more.

“Last year’s breakfast was such a success, and now we are in the process of building it up to bring in more people,” says event co-ordinator Monica Tracey.

“I promise it will be just as fun as last year and just as rewarding!”

The Elks hope to double the number of attendees this year, from 100 to 200.

Anyone wanting to reserved a table for their family, friends or office can email [email protected].