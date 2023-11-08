Vernon hosts Quidditch western regionals at Polson Park

Photo: Tourism Vernon

Vernon muggles will have the chance to enter the wizarding world on Saturday and watch witches and wizards play quidditch.

The Polson Park oval will be transformed into a quidditch pitch for the Western Regional Quidditch Championship.

Food trucks will also be on site at the event hosted by Tourism Vernon and the Sport and Culture Society of the North Okanagan. Activities will take place from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. with three teams from Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver competing in round-robin play.

There will be a pause to recognize Remembrance Day at 11 a.m.

No enchanted bludgers are expected to break any arms, but players will be fighting for a spot at the Canadian nationals.

Spectators are encouraged to dress in Harry Potter-inspired costume for the event, meaning you might just spot witches, wizards, goblins, or wanne-be Potters on the sidelines.

Quidditch, or quadball, is based off the game from J.K. Rowling’s famous Harry Potter book series and their mega-hit movies.

The non-magical version of the game is often called quadball and has a set of unique rules which borrow from rugby, basketball and dodgeball.

A roster typically consists of 21 athletes with six to seven players per team on the field at any one time.

In the Harry Potter movies, the game sees players flying on broomsticks several feet above the ground, while quadball has players earthbound – although still mounted on brooms.

Potter fans will be familiar with the different player positions of quidditch: chasers, keepers, beaters, and seekers. They've been reimagined for the muggle world’s adaptation of the game.

At the end of the pitch, three hoops of various heights stand where chasers and keepers score. Chasers throw the ball, or quaffle, through the hoops to earn 10 points, while keepers guard the hoops and act as a fourth defence chaser.

Three more balls, bludgers, are also on the pitch, and beaters throw them at the other players to knock them out. If hit by one of these, the player must return to their hoops and drop the ball they’re holding.

Instead of catching a flying golden snitch, seekers catch a "snitch runner" to earn points, the player has a flag attached to them and is "released" 17 minutes into the game.

The game typically ends when the flag is captured, and that team is awarded 30 points.