Former Mountie, author, offers life-changing advice to Vernon audience

Photo: Wayne Emde

Three years after it was first scheduled, a small but intent crowd gathered at the Schubert Centre on Saturday to listen to Randy Kolibaba’s presentation based on his book, “Is This the Life You Imagined?”

“My hope is that my journey will make a difference in your lives,” he said.

That journey began in a rough neighbourhood in Calgary with a mother who worked two jobs and an absent father.

In 1978, he joined the RCMP, and three years later was a constable in Humbolt, Sask., where a high-speed chase resulted in a fight with the driver.

“He wanted to kill me,” Kolibaba said.

In order to save his own life, he had to take the life of the driver.

In 1999, he and 100 other police officers were sent to Kosovo to help rebuild law and order and teach police there how to investigate serious crimes. He was the most junior officer and learned that if you want to succeed, you have to make sure others succeed.

During his time in Kosovo, he took part in mass grave exhumations.

“We dug up 32 corpses. Their hands had been tied behind their backs and they had been shot in the back of the head,” he said.

A week later, in the same village, they discovered corpses that had been machine gunned in the legs and then the house had been set on fire.

On his return to Canada, he says he shut out everything he had seen, but suffered panic attacks and nightmares.

As the commanding officer of the Vernon RCMP detachment at the time, he says he couldn’t speak out.

“You have to appear to be strong,” he said.

Kolibaba sought professional help and credits a psychologist with saving his life. “It took two years, and I refused to take medication,” he said.

In 2014, he was sick and was admitted to the ICU at Kelowna General Hospital, where he was given three days to live.

“One day, I saw a white light on my chest that expanded to fill the entire room. I was resigned to die and saddened that I would miss my daughter’s wedding,” he recalled.

He remembers floating and looking down at himself, but, “there was a sense of unconditional love and I thought, ‘This isn’t too bad.’”

After his near-death experience, everything changed. “It’s not about things; it’s about the time. I gave up competing.”

After his retirement from the RCMP, Kolibaba took four years to write his book, which includes things he thinks everyone needs to rewrite their stories, to live the lives they had imagined.

The book is on Amazon’s bestseller list and has sold in 58 countries. All proceeds from its sales have been donated to charity.

Kolibaba writes of self-forgiveness, of giving oneself a reason to change, and getting support. “How can I be a better person today and how can I help someone.”

But, he says, you have to look in the mirror and ask yourself some tough questions, followed by actions.

He finished his presentation by telling the audience of the three major regrets that people who are dying speak of.

First, they wish that they had spent more time with loved ones. Second, they wish they had lived the life they dreamed and not what others expected. Third, they wished they had allowed themselves to be happier.