City of Vernon investigates feasibility of RV living on ALR land

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Nearly a year after Vernon council requested staff “carefully consider” inconsistencies between agricultural land regulations and city agricultural zones, it’s asking for a focused report on the matter.

This comes as a family faces growing fines for living in an RV on a family property in Bella Vista.

Whether that report's recommendations will offer a reprieve for the family remains to be seen.

During council's Monday meeting, Coun. Brian Guy requested staff bring a report back to council on the “feasibility of allowing third dwellings on ALR land within the city and specifically on allowing RVs as permanent dwellings on ALR land.”

The request appears to at least open the door a crack for the Watkins family.

Guy pointed out council's initial request on the inconsistencies was made last December and council has not seen a report yet. He added that council is now dealing with the potential of allowing RV dwelling units on agricultural land.

Current ALR regulations allow the Watkins' living arrangement, while the city's rules do not.

The City of Vernon has deemed the situation an "illegal occupation."

Guy’s motion directs administration to bring forward a focused report for the Nov. 27 meeting on the feasibility of allowing a third dwelling or recreational vehicle on ALR property.

“I think that what this motion does is it allows staff that required time to deal with the larger question that we asked last December, at the same time, (to) deal expeditiously with an issue that's in front of us right now,” explained Guy.

“And (it) allows us to see all of the pros and cons and analysis that staff can bring to this question. So that council can make an informed, have an informed debate, and make a decision on this relatively soon, like at the next meeting.”

Coun. Kari Gares asked about the timeline on the initial report.

“I'm referring to the original motion that we did in December, (which) said to bring our zoning, our agricultural zones into alignment with the ALC. And at the time that motion passed, it was carried under the assumption that this council wanted to see that happen,” said Gares.

Staff said that report would be before council in January-February, with final adoption taking a few months because a public hearing would need to be held.

Gares said the original intent of council's motion was to bring the city bylaws in line with the Agricultural Land Commission's, and that doing so would allow for living in an RV on agricultural land.

Guy's motion for a secondary report passed, and city staff will report back at councils’s next meeting.

Asked if passage of the measure would allow the Watkins to legally stay on the Bella Vista property, city spokesperson Josh Winquist said: "In short, the answer is, no."

“Council has asked for a focused report on the feasibility of allowing third dwellings and recreation vehicles on ALR properties. When council receives staff’s report, it would then be at council’s discretion on how they would like to proceed in terms of next steps,” said Winquist.