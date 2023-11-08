ER doctors at Vernon Jubilee Hospital call for action to keep city's last walk-in clinic open

Photo: Jon Manchester

Doctors at Vernon Jubilee Hospital are sounding the alarm over the impending closure of Vernon's only walk-in medical clinic.

An open letter from the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Emergency Department Physician Group raises "grave concerns" over the impact the closure on Nov. 15 will have on the hospital's emergency department as patients will be left with few options for care.

The Sterling Centre Clinic announced the closure Oct. 16, citing the growth of the number of patients without a family doctor and a lack of supports to serve them.

The ER doctors are calling on the province and Interior Health to find a way to keep the clinic open.

Their letter, in full, is below:

"We the physicians of the VJH emergency department write today to voice our grave concerns about the impact that the upcoming closure of Vernon's only remaining walk-in clinic will have on our community and on our emergency department.

"We implore the provincial government and Interior Health to find a solution which will allow Sterling Centre Clinic to remain operating past its planned closure seven days from now on Nov. 15.

"Vernon has already faced the closure of Primacy walk-in clinic at the end of September. With the planned closure of Vernon's last remaining walk-in clinic, 110-120 patients per day will now be left with limited options for treatment of their primary care and urgent care needs.

"The loss of this walk-in clinic will impact the health of many vulnerable people in Vernon, Lumby, Armstrong, Spalllumcheen and surrounding communities who are not attached to a family physician.

"VJH emergency department physicians already treat an average of 150-165 patients per day. ER physicians are concerned about the ability of local resources, and especially the emergency department, to absorb the extra flow of the 110-120 patients who will now be looking for care elsewhere. While VJH administrators have stated they can increase nursing and support staff numbers in the emergency department, both physical space and emergency specialist physician numbers are limited.

"Walk-in care serves as a pressure release on the health-care system to serve patients who don't have a family doctor and who are needing care for important but non-critical illness. We appeal to the provincial government and Interior Health to support our patients and our community by finding a solution to keep this walk-in care option open and operating in Vernon."

– Vernon Jubilee Hospital Emergency Department Physician Group