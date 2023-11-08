Vernon remembrance display turning heads, gives pause for thought at Safeway

Photo: Kim Hallborg

Her children were young Cub Scouts when they were given the honour of walking alongside veterans during a Remembrance Day parade in Armstrong years ago.

The contrast of her children’s innocence marching beside those who served our country sparked a passion in Kim Hallborg to “never forget.”

As floral manager of Vernon’s Safeway store, Hallborg has been growing her Remembrance Day display in the store for the past five years.

Among the artifacts, white crosses, and poppies is a series of black and white photographs.

Some are pictures of Hallborg’s uncle, who fought in the Second World War.

“My uncle was a real gentle giant, but back in the day, they didn’t talk about what they did. It was a hard life,” she says.

The doors leading into the store have also been painted.

A team of soldiers wearing helmets can be seen erecting a flag in a field of oversized bright red poppies. The artists are a husband and wife duo who sign their work Demi Designs.

“We are getting all kinds of great feedback from the community,” says store manager of Stan Parker, who is quick to credit his staff.

Sometimes, Hallborg catches the reactions of those who come in and those who linger, always wondering what they are thinking, but never asking.

“I just want people to remember and look at the turmoil in the world right now … and I don’t want us to forget,” she says.