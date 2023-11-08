Vernon council supports bid to host lacrosse provincials

Photo: North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse

The North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse Association’s bid to host the 2024 U13 lacrosse provincials is being supported by Vernon city council, despite a staff recommendation not to.

Council agreed Monday to support the bid and, if it’s successful, to take the required $20,000 from its 2022 unexpected uncommitted balance. The funds are required to open the Priest Valley Arena through July and August as an additional sheet of ice while the lacrosse is being played at Kal Tire Place.

“Council direct staff to inform regular summer ice user groups that the ice available for July 2 through July 16, 2024 will be at the Priest Valley Arena, should the bid be successful,” the council motion states.

The decision comes despite Mayor Victor Cumming being “uncomfortable” with the group asking for support after the bid was already made.

“This is a legacy to our youth,” said Coun. Kari Gares.

“We need an opportunity to be able to showcase that, it's one of the reasons why we invested so much money in providing a dry floor so that when these opportunities do arise we don't have to take the ice out.”