Flames spotted above Lumby are legal, says fire chief

Photo: Facebook/Around the Block Lumby

People in the Lumby area might be concerned seeing smoke rising above the hills, but Lumby fire chief Tony Clayton says there's nothing to worry about.

A picture of the smoke was posted to the Facebook Group Around the Block Lumby. The original poster said the fire department had been called.

The image shows a billow of smoke and what appears to be flames on the hillside.

Clayton said the fire and smoke is from a legal slash pile and he spoke with the owner of the property and everything is under control.

-with files from Tracey Prediger