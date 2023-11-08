Scotiabank set to pull out of Lumby in September 2024

Photo: Scotiabank Lumby

Scotiabank customers in Lumby will have to travel to Vernon next year if they want to do any in-person banking.

Customers are being notified by mail that the Lumby branch will be closing its doors next September.

“After careful consideration of the market, we have decided to relocate our services at Lumby ... to our Vernon Main, 3213 30th Ave. branch,” the letter reads.

Clients are being told their accounts will be moved automatically, and there will be no interruption to service.

Also enclosed with the letter was a brochure on digital banking and contact information for the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, which ensures regulatory requirements are followed for any bank branch closure.

The closure will leave Lumby with no financial institutions — banks or credit unions.

Residents in Enderby are experiencing a similar scenario after Bank of Montreal recently announced it will be closing its Enderby branch in April, meaning its clients must travel to Salmon Arm.

“It means the closest branch for me is 25 minutes in either direction — that's fine, I can drive,” said resident Kelly Brown, who said she is more concerned with what the closure will mean for the seniors in her community.

Brown has a meeting planned for Dec 8, 2023 at the Enderby Legion in hopes of reversing the bank’s decision.

There's no word yet on if Lumby residents will try to contest the closure of their local Scotiabank, which is slated to close the morning of Sept. 12, 2024.

While residents in Lumby will have to travel into Vernon for personal service, the Enderby and District Credit Union will be that city's only remaining option.