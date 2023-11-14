Ukrainian and Scottish traditions converge for Saint Andrew concert in Vernon

Photo: Wayne Emde

Ukrainian and Scottish traditions will converge at a Vernon concert with the Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble and North Okanagan Pipes and Drums.

The event celebrates patron Saint Andrew on Dec. 1 at the Schubert Centre. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.



Saint Andrew's Day, also called the Feast of Saint Andrew or Andermas, is the feast day of Andrew the Apostle. It falls on Nov. 30 under the Gregorian calendar and on Dec. 13, according to the Julian calendar.



Traditional Scottish tunes and Ukrainian dances will entertain attendees.

The North Okanagan Pipes and Drums wear the Ancient Macbeth tartan with Bonnie Prince Charlie jackets and Glengarry bonnets.

Members range in age from 21 to 74, says Pipe Major Don MacLeod.

Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble entertains and educates its audiences about Ukrainian Canadian heritage.

The ensemble has performed throughout the Okanagan, across B.C. and Alberta, as well as in Los Angeles and Ukraine.

In March 2008 they performed at Disneyland, where they shared their culture with the world.

Their exciting and colourful style of dance is enjoyed by audiences of all ages.

Artistic director Andrea Malysh has had over 40 years studying Ukrainian folk dance and ethnography.

Admission at the door is $20 for adults and $15 for children.