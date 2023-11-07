The Nutcracker returns for winter sleigh ride theatre at Caravan Farm

Photo: Cody Clyburn Photography

Sleigh ride theatre returns to Spallumcheen's Caravan Farm this winter.

Now in its 35th year, the sleigh ride brings The Nutcracker to life Dec. 5 to Jan. 7.

Artistic director Estelle Shook says the creative team is dialing up the magic.

"There will be a new final scene, a new song, and a brand-new set," says Shook. "We are aiming to build on our 2019 production to make it a little bit more spectacular, a little more magical."

The sleigh ride show has become an Okanagan tradition for many.

"Around the holidays, there are certain stories we like to revisit every year. Some people read A Christmas Carol, some watch It's a Wonderful Life on TV and some attend The Nutcracker at the ballet. These stories have been so woven into the holiday tradition that they have the power to evoke warmth and comfort, and we need some cosiness right now," says Shook.

"The Nutcracker is about the power of dreams, creativity and imagination. As we know, children are very connected to these things but adults, not so much. This is a story that explores the importance of maintaining our connection to the world of the imagination."

Cirque du Soleil artist Manon Beaudoin returns to direct a stellar team of performers.

Molly March's immersive set design, and Jillian White's lighting will transform the rolling fields into a spectacular vison of Candyland, all set to Cody Cyburn's playful revamping of Tchaikovsky's lush score.

As a non-profit, charitable arts organization, Caravan Farm Theatre maintained last year's pricing and has increased the number of pay-what-you-can performances.

"Everyone's dollars are stretched, and we know that things like entertainment and outings can be the first to go," says Shook.

Tickets start at $60 for adults and $45 for youths. Pay-what-you-can nights are scheduled for the start and end of the show run.

Limited tickets remain. Visit caravanfarmtheatre.com or call at 1-866-546-8533.