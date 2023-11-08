Interior Health looking for support workers with Vernon job fair

Chelsey Mutter

A hiring fair aimed at finding support staff for Interior Health brought numerous job seekers to Vernon's Community Futures building on Tuesday.

The fair comes as Vernon’s last walk-in clinic recently announced its impending closure due to a lack of support staff.

Ismal Ismaili attended the fair, and said he’s applied for about 20 IH positions since last July.

He said he was frustrated when seeing the clinic closure announcement because he has been applying for support services jobs and hearing nothing back.

“I have friends that work there. ...They are looking for employees every single day, ‘We are looking for employees.’ ...But then I apply and [get] no answer.”

Ismaili's background is in account management and IT, and he’s been applying to accounting, administrative and supervisory positions.

“I have [worked] as a food services supervisor before and I have all the certifications that are needed, so I have provided all that’s needed but have never received a call back,” said Ismaili.

IH recruitment lead Kailee Thorne couldn’t comment on Ismaili’s communication issues.

However, she said those attending the fair would have got a general sense of their chances based on how meetings with recruiters went. IH tries to follow up with everybody, Thorne added.

She didn’t have a specific number of open positions IH was hiring for, but said the health authority has a lot of available opportunities.

Anyone unable to attend the job fair should visit the IH website.

Tuesday's hiring fair was geared specifically for Interior Health support staff. Shay Anderson with WorkBC said she believes the health authority is hiring for Vernon-specific positions.

“There’s obviously a lot of need for staff at Interior Health, so they’re constantly looking for a whole range of positions,” said Anderson.

“One of the recruiters there had reached out to me after having a really good experience at the Kelowna WorkBC centre.”

Ismaili says his wife has been applying as well. She doesn’t have as much experience, but applied for janitor positions and also didn’t get a response from IH.

She’d previously attended IH hiring fairs and been told to expect a call, yet never did.