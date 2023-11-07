Diner on 6 named 2023 Golden Burger Challenge champion

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Deena Derksen proudly hoisted a giant burger trophy over her head after her creation was voted No. 1 in the North Okanagan Community Living Society’s 2023 Golden Burger Challenge.

Derksen is chef and manager of Diner on 6 and named her burger the Triple Smash Burger Taco, which she says is modelled after the Big Mac.

“This year was just different, it was outside the box of a burger, and it’s kind of trendy,” she says.

Derksen describes her burger as three soft shell tacos layered with house-made burger meat smashed into the tortillas, covered with cheddar cheese, homemade burger sauce, and then topped with onions, pickles and lettuce before being grilled so the taco shells get nice and crispy.

Derksen’s burger not only won her bragging rights, it helped raise almost $20,000 for NOCLS, almost double the money raised in 2022.

“We turn burgers into housing at NOCLS,” says the non-profit’s resource co-ordinator, Stephanie Comer.

Although the fundraiser’s final numbers are still being calculated, Comer credits the support of shirtless Randy from Trailer Park Boys with the spike.

“I think what enabled us to hit it out of the park this year was bringing in that celebrity judge … Randy really boosted the popularity of the contest,” says Comer.

Randy made guest appearances at several of the restaurants during the month-long challenge, which encouraged supporters and burger lovers alike to visit any of the participating eateries.

Match Eatery and Public House was narrowly edged out of top spot for its burger, the Nacho Piedras Negras Coming in third was Bourbon Street’s rendition, called the Louisiana Hurrication.

The Longhorn Pub's Umami Burger won best presentation, and Diner on 6 picked up two more awards for creativity and Randy’s Choice.

Most original burger went to Namaste for their Big Bad Butter Chicken Burger” and Roster’s Sport Bar and Grill was honoured for most burgers sold.

Prizes were also given to people who purchased passports and got their names entered into a draw every time they ate a burger. Winners of those prizes completed the challenge by tasting all 10 burgers in the competition, some made repeat visits for their favouries.

All money raised will be used for affordable housing to allow families and people with disabilities to live independently in the community.

Comer says the money raised from this year’s Golden Burger Challenge is earmarked for a multi-family building project already on the horizon. “Instead of one property, one family at a time, we were aiming higher.”