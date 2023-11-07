Weapon report prompts hold and secure at Kalamalka Secondary School

Photo: SD22

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

A weapon report prompted a hold and secure at Kalamalka Secondary School Tuesday.

Vernon RCMP continue to investigate what they describe as "a report of a possible weapon in the area" of the Coldstream school.

"Out of an abundance of caution, school administration initiated a hold and secure protocol to ensure the safety of the staff and students," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

Officers attended the school and, "following a thorough assessment of the situation, it was determined the safety protocol was no longer necessary."

The hold and secure was lifted, and normal activities have resumed at the school.



"The safety of our students and our schools is our top priority," says Terleski.

"In response to any potential threats, all necessary steps to ensure their safety will be taken."

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

School District 22 Supt. Christine Perkins says a hold and secure at Kalamalka Secondary School has now been lifted.

RCMP are expected to issue a statement on the incident shortly.

ORIGINAL: 12:15 p.m.

Coldstream's Kalamalka Secondary School is under a hold and secure.

School District 22 Supt. Christine Perkins says the hold and secure was put in place out of "an abundance of caution."

Perkins said there is no danger to students.

However, police are on scene, and one parent says their child, who was at an off-site school event, was turned away by RCMP when they returned to the school.

Perkins said she could could not share the nature of the incident that triggered the hold and secure.

A hold and secure is when students are held in their classrooms and not allowed to leave or enter the school.

Perkins said parents are being emailed about the event, and she expects the hold and secure will be lifted shortly.

The email to parents does not state what triggered the hold and secure either.

The note from principal Jeff Huggins, shared by a parent, states: "Many of you may have noticed police presence in our building this morning. Kalamalka Secondary School is currently in a hold and secure in an abundance of caution, while RCMP investigate a report. All students and staff are safe."