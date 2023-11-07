NexusBC campaign brightens Christmas for lonely seniors

Photo: NexusBC

Vernon's NexusBC Community Resource Centre is making spirits brighter for seniors this Christmas.

By kick-starting their annual campaign early this year, they are hoping that people will have more time to get involved.



"For seniors in our community who live alone, are financially challenged and don't have any relatives nearby, the holidays can be a difficult time," says campaign coordinator Jade Hamilton.

"With the aftershock of social isolation, we feel that it is especially important for us to let seniors know they are not alone this Christmas."



Want to help out? You can pick up a Care Box from the Nexus office, which can be filled with items that a senior might like. Included in the box is a list of suggested items. A personal note is also welcome.



"We also ask that you include a gift card for groceries," says Hamilton. "With the increased cost of groceries, seniors are really feeling the pinch, and a gift card would be incredibly welcome."





Last year, NexusBC handed out 180 Care Boxes.

One recipient said: "Thank you so very much for your thoughts at Christmas. It helped make Christmas more special because I am alone. Please thank the people who gave it to me."



Visit www.makingspiritsbright.ca for details or call 250-545-0585.

Boxes can be picked up Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NexusBC, 102-3201 30th St. Filled boxes should be returned by Dec. 15 for distribution.



Donations are also welcomed at https://nexusbc.ca/donate-online.