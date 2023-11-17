Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Society annual general meeting Nov. 22

Photo: Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

The Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Society will hold its annual general meeting Nov. 22.

The event takes place 7-9 p.m.at Coldstream Community Hall.

Ryan Elphick from BC Parks, and Chris Crawford from the North Okanagan Cycling Society will speak and there will also be information on invasive species in the park.

An election of board members will take place.

Memberships are $20 per household.

The society is also offering logo'd ball caps and decals as a fundraiser.

The current board includes:

President - Peter Horsley

Vice-president - Greig Crockett

Treasurer - Kathy Devries

Secretary - Sharell Carney

Director - Greig Crockett

Director - Jake Russell

Director - Brenda Couture

Director - Simone Runyan

Director - Daryl Nolan

Director - Richard Rolke

Email [email protected] or visit the society's website at kalamalkapark.ca.