Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Society annual general meeting Nov. 22

Photo: Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park
The Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Society will hold its annual general meeting Nov. 22.
The event takes place 7-9 p.m.at Coldstream Community Hall.
Ryan Elphick from BC Parks, and Chris Crawford from the North Okanagan Cycling Society will speak and there will also be information on invasive species in the park.
An election of board members will take place.
Memberships are $20 per household.
The society is also offering logo'd ball caps and decals as a fundraiser.
The current board includes:
- President - Peter Horsley
- Vice-president - Greig Crockett
- Treasurer - Kathy Devries
- Secretary - Sharell Carney
- Director - Greig Crockett
- Director - Jake Russell
- Director - Brenda Couture
- Director - Simone Runyan
- Director - Daryl Nolan
- Director - Richard Rolke
Email [email protected] or visit the society's website at kalamalkapark.ca.