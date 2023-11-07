Calculation error means mayor and council making even more money

Photo: City of Vernon

Starting today, Vernon’s mayor will be getting a $4,150 salary increase.

Victor Cumming's new pay will be $116,307 a year.

That’s $3,531 more than originally calculated by city administration when council pay increases were first announced.

Cumming spotted a calculation error at council’s Oct. 23 meeting, which staff looked into and confirmed in a report on Monday.

Vernon city councillors will also be getting a pay hike of $1,535, taking their salary to $43,033.

That’s $1,306 more than was erroneously calculated.

“In November 2022, the mayor calculation was based on the Statistics Canada population (44,519) multiplied by the new per capita rate including the four-year average cost of living adjustment at 3.25% ($2.44 x 1.0325 = $2.5193),” reads the report.

“For November 2023, the mayor calculation should use the prior year per capita rate ($2.5193) multiplied by the new rolling four-year average COLA of 3.7% ($2.5193 x 1.037 = $2.6125).”